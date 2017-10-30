BREAKING NEWS
Paul Manafort, former associate face 12 counts, including conspiracy to launder money
Stocks open mostly lower as healthcare firms and banks fall

Stocks are opening mostly lower as healthcare companies continued to decline and banks slipped along with interest rates.

Big drug makers fell Monday morning. Merck slid 5%, and Pfizer lost 1%.

Bank of America lost 0.7% and Comerica shed 1% as banks and financial companies skidded.

Technology companies continued to surge. Apple jumped 2%, and Intel added 1.7%.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,577.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 28 points, or 0.1%, to 23,405. The Nasdaq composite rose 10 points, or 0.2%, to 6,712.

