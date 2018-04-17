Stocks open broadly higher; Netflix jumps

Stocks opened higher on Wall Street on Tuesday, adding to gains from the day before.
Technology stocks, retailers and other consumer-focused companies posted solid gains as investors sized up the latest company earnings news.
Netflix climbed 7% after the video streaming service said it gained 7.4 million subscribers in the first quarter.
Goldman Sachs gained 1% after its results topped analysts' forecasts.
UnitedHealth rose 4.2% after it reported a hefty jump in profit and boosted its 2018 forecast.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 16 points, or 0.6%, to 2,694.
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 218 points, or 0.9%, to 24,791. The Nasdaq composite advanced 56 points, or 0.8%, to 7,212.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 2.83%.