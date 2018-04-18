Stocks rise modestly as earnings reports come in; oil prices surge

U.S. stocks were modestly higher Wednesday morning, bouncing back from an early wobble and extending gains from the day before. Gains by retailers and industrial companies outweighed losses in technology; several chipmakers declined. Energy stocks climbed as crude oil prices surged.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 9 points, or 0.4%, to 2,716 as of 11:31 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 19 points, or 0.1%, to 24,806. The Nasdaq composite rose 27 points, or 0.4%, to 7,308. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks climbed 8 points, or 0.6%, to 1,588.
THE QUOTE: "Earnings are the principal thing this week," said Paul Christopher, head of global market strategy for Wells Fargo Investment Institute. "The market wants to see more consistent evidence of strong earnings."
STRONG LIFT: Textron jumped 7.8% to $64.63 after the plane and helicopter maker delivered quarterly results that beat analysts' forecasts. The company also said it will sell its tools and test division to Emerson for $810 million.
VOLATILITY DIVIDEND: Morgan Stanley rose 1.6% to $54.11 after the investment bank's first-quarter profit set a record high, helped by a lower tax bill and a boost in revenue from the market volatility earlier this year.
HIGH FLYER: United Continental climbed 5.3% to $70.93 after the airline company raised its earnings outlook for the year.
ON TRACK: CSX climbed 6.8% to $64.05 after the railroad operator said its latest quarterly profit almost doubled as the company slashed costs. CSX also said it is running trains on a tighter schedule and using fewer locomotives.
SHOPPING ON TV: Best Buy rose 3.6% to $75.40 after the consumer electronics retailer announced a partnership with Amazon to sell a new Fire TV with which users can order goods through Amazon.
CHIPS ARE DOWN: Lam Research dropped 4.6% to $202.50 after the semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker said it expects shipments to decrease in the second quarter compared with the first. Applied Materials slid 4.6% to $55.18.
ROUGH QUARTER: IBM sank 7.3% to $149.21 after the technology company said its profit margins decreased and analysts weren't impressed with its first-quarter results.
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude jumped $1.55, or 2.3%, to $68.07 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, jumped $1.47, or 2.1%, to $73.03 a barrel in London.
The surge in oil prices helped lift energy stocks. Newfield Exploration climbed 5.5% to $27.79.
TRADE TENSIONS: China imposed preliminary anti-dumping tariffs of 178.6% on U.S. sorghum. The United States told the World Trade Organization it has agreed to discuss with China the Trump administration's tariff increases on steel and other Chinese goods. President Trump has threatened to raise tariffs on up to $150 billion worth of Chinese goods due to disputes over technology policy, market access and Beijing's trade surplus with the United States. China responded with its own list of U.S. goods for retaliation. Investors worry other governments might raise their own import barriers.
BOND YIELDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.84% from 2.83%.
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 107.27 yen from 107.02 yen. The euro rose to $1.2382 from $1.2367.
OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany's DAX edged up 0.1%, France's CAC 40 rose 0.5%, and Britain's FTSE 100 gained 1.3%. Indexes in Asia finished higher. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 1.4%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.7%. Seoul's Kospi climbed 1.1%.