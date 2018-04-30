Buyouts and strong earnings push stocks higher

A burst of corporate deals and strong earnings reports helped push U.S. stock indexes higher in early trading Monday. If the gains hold, it will be the fourth straight increase for the Standard & Poor's 500 index, marking the longest winning streak in more than two months.
KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 rose 10 points, or 0.4%, to 2,680, as of 10 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 164 points, or 0.7%, to 24,476, and the Nasdaq composite advanced 36 points, or 0.5%, to 7,156.
REFINED GAINS: Andeavor jumped to the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after Marathon Petroleum said it will buy the refiner and pipeline owner for more than $23 billion. Andeavor, which used to be called Tesoro, soared 20% to $142.29.
GOBBLED UP: McDonald's jumped 4.4% to $165.24 after it reported healthier profit and revenue than analysts expected for the first three months of the year. Sales at its restaurants open more than a year were much stronger than Wall Street had forecast.
PUT ON HOLD: Sprint and T-Mobile US fell in the first day of trading after the companies announced a $26.5-billion deal to merge. The pair have been considering a combination for years, but investors are unsure whether this attempt will get the necessary approvals from U.S. regulators.
Sprint dropped 12.1% to $5.72, and T-Mobile fell 5.3% to $61.07.
DISTRIBUTED GAINS: DCT Industrial Trust, a logistics real estate company, soared 12.4% to $66.05 after Prologis, an owner of distribution centers and other logistics real estate, agreed Sunday to buy it in an all-stock deal.
DCT shareholders are to receive 1.02 Prologis shares for each share they own. With nearly 94 million shares outstanding, that values DCT at $6.38 billion, according to Friday's closing prices.
OFF THE SHELF: Walmart rose 1.7% to $88.80 after British grocer Salisbury's agreed to buy Walmart's U.K. unit, Asda, for $10.1 billion in cash and stock. The deal would create Britain's largest supermarket chain.
BUSY WEEK AHEAD: In addition to being the heart of corporate earnings reporting season, this week will also feature a policy meeting for the Federal Reserve on interest rates. The Fed will announce its decision Wednesday.
On Friday, the government releases its jobs report, which is usually the most anticipated economic report of each month.
COMMODITIES: Benchmark U.S. crude fell 47 cents to $67.63 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 27 cents to $73.52 a barrel. Gold fell $11.70 to $1,311.70 per ounce.
YIELDS: Prices for Treasury bonds were mixed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 2.95% from Friday's 2.96%. The two-year yield inched up to 2.49% from 2.48%, and the 30-year yield slipped to 3.12% from 3.13%.
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 109.40 Japanese yen from 109.02 yen. The euro fell to $1.2069 from $1.2121, and the British pound fell to $1.3737 from $1.3785.
MARKETS ABROAD: In Europe, France's CAC 40 rose 0.4%, and Germany's DAX was close to flat. The FTSE 100 in London rose 0.1%. In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 1.7%, and South Korea's Kospi added 0.9%. Markets in Japan were closed for holidays.