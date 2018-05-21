Stocks jump as U.S. and China announce progress in trade talks

Stocks jumped Monday morning after the United States and China appeared to make major progress in trade talks. The Chinese government said it will buy more goods and services, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. postponed tariffs on up to $150 billion in goods from China after the two sides made "meaningful progress" toward a new trade agreement. Technology and industrial companies and retailers are making some of the biggest gains.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index climbed 22 points, or 0.8%, to 2,735 as of 10 a.m. EDT. The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 293 points, or 1.2%, to 25,008. The Nasdaq composite advanced 71 points, or 1%, to 7,425. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 9 points, or 0.6%, to 1,636.
TRADE TALKS: The United States and China concluded two days of trade negotiations with an agreement not to impose tariffs on each other. The two sides gave no indication of how much progress they had made toward ending their dispute entirely, as China said it can't guarantee that trade tensions will be permanently avoided and Mnuchin said President Trump could reintroduce the tariffs he has proposed if the countries don't reach an agreement.
Investors applauded. All 11 sectors in the S&P 500 index moved up. In technology, Apple jumped 1.5% to $189.20, and Google's parent company, Alphabet, rose 2.1% to $1,092.50. Among industrials, Boeing rose 2.5% to $360.15 and construction equipment maker Caterpillar climbed 3.4% to $160.94. Amazon ticked up 1.1% to $1,590.36. Netflix advanced 1.6% to $329.47.
RIDING THE RAILS: General Electric's train engine division will combine with railroad equipment maker Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in deal worth $11.1 billion as GE CEO John Flannery continues to break off parts of the conglomerate. GE will get $2.9 billion in cash and will own 50.1% of the combined company, and the deal will help it narrow its business down to the aviation, healthcare and energy industries. Wabtec shares rose 4.1% to $99.11. GE shares rose 2.8% to $15.39.
BANK ON IT: Fifth Third Bancorp is buying Chicago's MB Financial for about $4.7 billion, mostly in stock. The deal values MB at $54.20 per share, and its stock rose 14.8% to $50.10. Fifth Third tumbled 6.3% to $31.44.
GET A ROOM: Investment manager Blackstone agreed to buy LaSalle Hotel Properties for $33.50 a share, or $3.7 billion in cash. LaSalle jumped 5.6% to $33.69. Blackstone shares rose along with other financial firms, advancing 0.7% to $31.50.
CURRENCIES: The dollar jumped to 111.18 yen from Friday's 110.68 yen. The euro slipped to $1.1768 from $1.1773.
OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 0.4% to $71.58 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oil, was unchanged at $778.51 a barrel in London.
BONDS: Bond prices edged down. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.07% from 3.06%.
OVERSEAS: The British FTSE 100 gained 0.8% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.6%. The German market was closed for a holiday. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.3%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.6% and South Korea's Kospi added 0.2%.