Stocks decline as investors focus on U.S.-China trade tensions

Global stock indexes declined early Monday as investors remained concerned about rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China. Among U.S. stocks, technology and healthcare companies and banks took some of the worst losses. Volkswagen fell after German authorities detained the chief executive of its Audi division as part of an investigation into the manipulation of emissions controls.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 17 points, or 0.6%, to 2,762 as of 10 a.m. EDT. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 215 points, or 0.9%, to 24,874. The Nasdaq composite fell 41 points, or 0.5%, to 7,704.
The Russell 2000 index fared better — slipping 1 point, or 0.1%, to 1,682 — as many investors feel the smaller and more U.S.-focused companies in that index are less vulnerable in the event that a major trade dispute slows growth in the global economy.
LOSERS: Among healthcare companies, Johnson & Johnson fell 1.6% to $120.59 and Boston Scientific fell 2.9% to $32.02.
In technology, chipmaker Intel slid 4.4% to $52.67 and video game maker Electronic Arts fell 2.1% to $143.58.
Consumer products company Procter & Gamble gave up 1.5% to $76.21, and Colgate-Palmolive declined 2.4% to $63.18.
Drug developer PTC Therapeutics jumped 24% to $46.57 after it reported positive results from a study of a drug intended to treat Type 1 spinal muscular atrophy, a genetic disorder that affects infants. However that sent shares of Biogen sharply lower, as PTC's drug could affect sales of Biogen's Spinraza. Biogen slid 5.8% to $287.26, and its partner Ionis Pharmaceuticals sank 10.4% to $41.72.
OVERSEAS: The DAX in Germany fell 1.4%. The French CAC 40 lost 1.2%. Britian's FTSE 100 slipped 0.1%.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index retreated 0.8%. South Korea's Kospi lost 1.2%. Markets in Hong Kong were closed for a holiday.
U.S.-CHINA TARIFFS: On Friday, President Trump said the U.S. will put tariffs of up to 25% on some Chinese imports starting in July. Those tariffs target industrial and agricultural machinery, aerospace parts and communications technology. China said it will raise import duties on $34 billion worth of American goods, including soybeans, electric cars and whiskey. Also on Friday the Trump administration launched an investigation into whether tariffs are needed on automobiles imported to the U.S. as talks with Canada and Mexico over the North American Trade Agreement stalled.
AUDI CEO ARRESTED: German authorities detained the chief executive of Volkswagen's Audi division, Rupert Stadler, as part of a probe into the manipulation of emissions controls. The move is an extension of the emissions scandal that has rocked Volkswagen since 2015 and led to billions in fines, the arrest of executives and the indictment in the U.S. of its former CEO. Volkswagen stock fell in Germany.
DEALS: Chinese e-commerce company JD.com jumped 3.1% to $44.96 after Google said it will invest $550 million in the company. Alphabet, Google's parent company, rose 0.3% to $1,162. JD rival Alibaba lost 0.6% to $206.77.
Rent-A-Center jumped 22% to $14.68 after private equity firm Vintage Capital Management agreed to buy it for $15 a share, or $800 million.
Clothing company Perry Ellis lost 2.2% to $27.36 after founder George Feldenkreis started buying more stock to take the company private for $27.50 a share, or $437 million.
BONDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.91% from 2.92%.
ENERGY: Oil futures were mixed as investors wait for an OPEC meeting this week. Benchmark U.S. crude was little changed at $65 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, climbed 1.3% to $74.42 a barrel in London.
CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 110.38 yen from Friday’s 110.62 yen. The euro inched up to $1.1608 from $1.1607.