Tech stocks sink on reports that U.S. may put limits on China

U.S. stocks are falling Monday following losses in Europe and Asia, and technology companies are skidding after reports that the Trump administration plans to limit high-tech exports to China and will limit Chinese investment in American technology companies. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin suggested the restrictions might apply to other countries as well. Harley-Davidson is falling after it said it will shift the production of some motorcycles to Europe in response to taxes the European Union put on U.S. exports. The benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 index is on pace for its worst loss since early April.