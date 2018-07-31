Stocks opens higher. CBS edges lower

Stocks opened broadly higher on Wall Street on Tuesday as technology companies rose after a three-day losing streak.
Microsoft climbed 1% in early trading.
CBS opened slightly higher but then inched 0.5% below Monday’s close as traders digested the network’s plan to launch an independent investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Chief Executive Leslie Moonves while allowing him to stay in his job.
Industrial companies were also higher. Boeing rose 1.6%, and 3M gained 1.8%.
Several companies were making big moves after reporting their quarterly results. Chip equipment maker KLA-Tencor jumped 11.6% after beating estimates, while IPG Photonics plunged 21.6% after falling short.
The S&P 500 index rose 11 points, or 0.4%, to 2,813.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 105 points, or 0.4%, to 25,406. The Nasdaq composite climbed 39 points, or 0.5%, to 7,668.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.96%.