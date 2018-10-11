U.S. stocks fall again, the day after their biggest decline in months

U.S. stocks fell again Thursday morning, a day after the market’s sharp drop as investors worried about rising interest rates and U.S.-China trade tensions.
But some widely held tech stocks, such as Facebook Inc. and Microsoft Corp., rebounded with modest gains in the early going.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 230 points, or 0.9%, to 25,368 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time after tumbling 832 points, or 3.1%, on Wednesday.
The benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 index was down 1% to 2,757 points; the day before, it dropped 3.3% and notched its fifth consecutive loss. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index was down 0.4% to 7,392 points.
One of the triggers in the market’s pullback have been climbing interest rates, spurred in part by the Federal Reserve’s repeated lifting of its key short-term lending rates in recent months to combat inflation.
In September at least, U.S. inflation rose less than expected. The Consumer Price Index edged up 0.1% last month after rising 0.2% in August, the Labor Department said Thursday.
Wall Street fears the stock market could be harmed by higher interest rates, which could curb what has been strong growth in corporate profits and in the overall economy. The stock market had reached record highs in recent weeks as the years-long bull rally continued.
The market’s prior gains gave investors a strong incentive to sell and take profits as concern about the higher rates took hold.
President Trump objects to the central bank’s rate policy, and on Wednesday he complained to reporters that “the Fed has gone crazy” with its interest-rate hikes.
Larry Kudlow, Trump’s chief economic advisor, said Thursday morning on CNBC that the president “has his own views” on interest rates and “is not dictating policy to the Fed. We all know the Fed is independent.”
Kudlow also called the market’s drop this week “a normal correction in a bull market” and that “the economy is very, very sound.”
“If you have a strong economy, that will provide confidence for stocks,” Kudlow said. “But corrections come and go. I’ll just leave it right there.”
Investors also are concerned about the escalating U.S.-China trade war, with the two nations slapping tariffs on billions of dollars’ worth of each other’s goods.
There is speculation that Trump might meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 economic summit in Buenos Aires on Nov. 30, which could lead to a breakthrough in the dispute. “There may be a meeting, but it has not been set in concrete,” Kudlow said. “We’ll see.”
The market’s pullback also gave bullish investors an opportunity to buy many stocks — especially marquee technology shares — at prices 5% to 6% lower than they had been 24 hours earlier.
Facebook was up 1.1% to $153.04 a share. Alphabet rose 0.3% to $1,095.52. Microsoft rose 1.3% to $107.55.
The market’s sharp drop Wednesday had extended overseas, with stocks also tumbling in Asia and Europe on Thursday.
Bond prices rose early Thursday as the recent surge in yields attracted the attention of some investors. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 3.17% from Wednesday’s 3.22%. That's still sharply higher than it was a week ago, and earlier this week the yield on the 10-year note reached its highest level since mid-2011.
The Associated Press was used in compiling this report.
