Mortgage rates rise to a seven-year high

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is nearing 5%, following a surge this week that put borrowing costs at their highest level since 2011, according to Freddie Mac.
The sharp rise in mortgage rates — to 4.9% this week, from 4.71% last week — stems from a rise in the overall cost of borrowing that on Wednesday sent stocks tumbling. And the added expense threatens to cause more would-be homebuyers to hold off on a purchase.
The housing market was already softening. Nationwide, sales of previously owned homes have posted year-over-year declines for six straight months. In Southern California, sales last summer were the lowest in four years. Home price growth, though still strong, is also easing.
Real estate agents say higher rates are one reason would-be buyers seem increasingly willing to submit low-ball offers or call it quits altogether.
A year ago, the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage was 3.91%. Then, at the beginning of this year, rates surged over inflation fears before flattening out around 4.5%.
Now rates are shooting up again, in part over expectations the Federal Reserve will keep lifting its key short-term interest rate as the U.S. economy grows stronger.
Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, said rising mortgage rates and home prices are putting “downward pressure on purchase demand.” In all, the rise from the beginning of the year adds $248 a month to what previously would've been a $2,660 monthly mortgage payment on a $535,000 house.
Where the housing market goes next is unclear.
Judging the trajectory now is particularly difficult, because the market often slows in late summer and early fall before picking up in the spring. During the six-year upswing in prices, there have also been moments when the market paused, even in spring, and then accelerated again.
But that was earlier in the economy’s recovery.
San Fernando Valley real estate agent Amber Dolle believes that this shift is for real.
Recently, a would-be buyer on one of her listings requested that a small cosmetic crack on the garage floor be fixed. When the seller declined, the buyer walked — something that wouldn’t have happened a few years ago, she said. Other offers fell through, and Dolle pulled the Valencia home from the market, deciding to try again in the spring.
But she’s not sure that season will live up to its reputation for being busy.
“Before, buyers were so desperate,” she said. Now they’re starting to “put their foot down.”