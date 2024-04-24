Advertisement
Housing & Homelessness

Did you buy a home with a high interest rate and intend to refinance later?

In recent weeks, mortgage interest rates have climbed.
(Associated Press)
By Andrew KhouriStaff Writer 
Share

Ever since mortgage interest rates jumped in 2022, some Californians have had a strategy: Buy now and, once rates drop, refinance to save hundreds of dollars each month.

The idea — pushed by some real estate agents — was supposed to be a trade-off. The buyer could pick up a home in a slower market, and though interest costs would be high, they wouldn’t stay that way.

The strategy may still work, but so far, high borrowing costs are here to stay. In recent weeks, rates have climbed higher, surpassing 7% for the first time since last year.

Advertisement

If you bought a home with this strategy, The Times would like to speak with you about how it has worked out.

More to Read

Housing & HomelessnessReal EstateCalifornia
Andrew Khouri

Andrew Khouri covers the housing market for the Los Angeles Times. Before coming to The Times he wrote about commercial real estate for the San Fernando Valley Business Journal. He holds a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism and graduated from the University of San Diego with a degree in history.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement