Have you signed a nondisclosure agreement? Share it with us

If you work in Hollywood, chances are you’ve signed a nondisclosure agreement as a condition of employment.
Those agreements, also called NDAs, are ubiquitous in the entertainment industry, and they’ve been blamed for shielding Harvey Weinstein and others from years of allegations of harassment and abuse.
But as The Times has reported, NDAs vary from company to company. And some are much stricter than others.
To help us get a sense of how restrictive these agreements can be, we want to hear from you.
If you work in media or entertainment — or any other industry — and you’ve signed a nondisclosure agreement, send us a copy.
We will accept anonymous submissions, though we need to be able to authenticate documents we receive, and we may want to talk to you about your experience.
Please email documents to james.koren@latimes.com.