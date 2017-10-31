NPR chief editor is placed on leave after sexual harassment accusations

The chief editor at National Public Radio, Michael Oreskes, was placed on leave Tuesday after a published report that he abruptly kissed two women who were seeking jobs while he was Washington bureau chief at the New York Times in the 1990s.

The women formally complained to NPR and told their stories to the Washington Post, speaking on condition of anonymity. Oreskes, vice president of news and editorial director at NPR, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

An NPR spokeswoman said Oreskes was placed on leave after those allegations appeared in the Post.

NPR said Tuesday that Oreskes was formally rebuked after a separate incident two years ago in which a producer, Rebecca Hersher, complained she was made to feel uncomfortable after a dinner at which Oreskes talked about sex and inquired about her personal life.

NPR said in a statement Tuesday: “We take these kinds of allegations very seriously. If a concern is raised, we review the matter promptly and take appropriate steps as warranted to assure a safe, comfortable and productive work environment. As a matter of policy, we do not comment about personnel matters.”

A New York Times spokeswoman said the Times takes all allegations of sexual harassment seriously and is looking into the case.

Oreskes joined NPR in 2015 after seven years at the Associated Press.

Oreskes is the latest media figure to face harassment allegations since the firestorm surrounding movie mogul Harvey Weinstein began. On Monday, NBC News fired political contributor Mark Halperin after women alleged that when he worked at ABC, he made inappropriate advances. The president and publisher of the New Republic, Hamilton Fish, has been placed on a leave of absence following allegations against him. Leon Wieseltier, contributing editor at the Atlantic, was dropped after numerous women said he had sexually harassed them.