Consumer protection bureau cracks down on payday lenders with tough nationwide regulations

The nation’s top consumer financial watchdog on Thursday issued tough nationwide regulations on payday loans and other short-term loans, aiming to prevent lenders from taking advantage of cash-strapped Americans.

The long-awaited rules from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau would require lenders in most cases to assess whether a consumer can repay the loan.

“The CFPB’s new rule puts a stop to the payday debt traps that have plagued communities across the country,” said Richard Cordray, the bureau’s director. “Too often, borrowers who need quick cash end up trapped in loans they can’t afford. The rule’s common sense ability-to-repay protections prevent lenders from succeeding by setting up borrowers to fail.”

The bureau has been overseeing the $38.5-billion-a-year payday lending industry since 2012, the first such federal oversight.

jim.puzzanghera@latimes.com

Twitter: @JimPuzzanghera