Measure to create L.A. public bank fails in setback for Council President Herb Wesson and advocates

Los Angeles voters rejected a ballot measure that would have allowed for the creation of a city-owned bank — a major setback for supporters of public banking and for City Council President Herb Wesson, who had made the bank one of his priorities.
Measure B, which would have amended the city charter to allow for the establishment of a “purely commercial” enterprise received the support of only 42% of voters. It needed a simple majority to pass.
Backers of the measure say they didn’t have the time or resources to run a winning campaign and that Wesson and the City Council put it on the ballot before they were ready.
“I think this could have used a lot more resources, and more time, and more concrete commitment from city leaders to the idea of a public bank,” said David Jette, legislative director of advocacy group Public Bank L.A. “If we’re going to seriously consider this, it’s going to take more than a quick ballot referendum and a few dozen incredibly dedicated activists.”
Jette said he hoped to have at least a year to educate voters about the notion of public banking. Instead, the measure was added to the city ballot just four months ago. What’s more, the Yes on B campaign raised only $44,000, not nearly enough to finance a meaningful citywide effort.
Wesson could not be immediately reached for comment.
The Council president said in 2017 that creating a public bank could have a range of benefits, from helping finance affordable housing to giving cannabis businesses a place to stash their cash. Most banks refuse to offer accounts to marijuana businesses because of federal drug laws.
Wesson later backed away from the cannabis aspect due to the added complexity and uncertainty it would bring to a public bank. But he told city staff earlier this year he remained interested in a city bank despite numerous obstacles identified in a report from the city’s legislative analyst.
As election day approached, though, Wesson was more reserved in his support for Measure B, pitching it as simply a way to gauge voter interest in the idea of a municipal bank.
“If people say, ‘We don’t want you to do this,’ then we don’t move forward with it,” Wesson said last month. The Times’ independent editorial board came out against the measure, calling it “half baked.”
There was little organized opposition to Measure B, though opponents — including Valley Industry and Commerce Assn. President Stuart Waldman — questioned whether the city could realistically manage a financial institution and keep it free of political influence.
But Jette said he suspects the measure failed in large part because most voters simply aren’t familiar with the idea of public banking. There are just two public banks in the U.S. — one in North Dakota and a new institution in American Samoa.