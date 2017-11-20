Technology gains lead market higher in morning trading

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in technology and industrial companies.

Chipmaker Cavium jumped 8.6% early Monday after agreeing to be acquired by Marvell Technology.

Energy stocks continued to lag the market. The price of oil was down about 1%.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,580. The index is coming off its second straight weekly loss.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 32 points, or 0.1%, to 23,390. The Nasdaq composite is currently up 0.05%.