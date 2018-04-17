Tax deadline is today, and IRS online systems are down, but don't panic

Today is the deadline to file federal and California personal income tax returns.
But unlike so many other deadlines in life, you can get a lengthy extension.
When dealing with the Internal Revenue Service, however, you do have to request that extension. By midnight, you'll need to file IRS Form 4868. If you need an extension from the state, you can just have one: California doesn't require a form.
Be advised, this extends the due date for your tax returns until Oct. 15, but any federal and California tax money you owe is still due by the normal deadline. If you've already paid enough — or if you've overpaid and need a refund — you don't have to worry now about payment. If you owe tax money and don't pay by today, you'll be subject to penalties and interest payments.
If you need to pay California income tax, you can do that online or with Form FTB 3519.
Automatic extensions
The IRS is automatically giving extensions — both for filing tax returns and for paying any federal taxes due — under the following circumstances:
• Victims of wildfires, flooding, mudflows and debris flows in certain parts of Southern California have until April 30.
• Victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands have until June 29.
• Members of the military and certain support personnel serving in designated combat zones have at least 180 days after leaving the combat zone.
These IRS extensions do not change California's due date for state taxes.
Taxpayers who live and work outside the United States have until June 15 to file federal tax returns, but they will have to pay interest on any amount received by the IRS after April 17.
IRS systems are down
Another complication: The IRS electronic system that enables Americans to submit their tax returns online partly failed Tuesday, complicating filing for the millions of taxpayers attempting to meet the midnight deadline.
"On my way over here this morning, I was told a number of systems are down at the moment," IRS Acting Commissioner David Kautter told lawmakers at an IRS oversight hearing Tuesday. "We are working to resolve the issue and taxpayers should continue to file as they normally would."
The full extent of the failure could not immediately be determined. Kautter said the IRS is struggling to accept returns from widely used software programs such as TurboTax and Intuit — as well as from H&R Block, the massive tax preparation company.
Kautter said that people could continue to use those systems to file their taxes, but that some returns were not immediately going through to the IRS.
The IRS plans to attempt a "hard reboot" of its system in the hope of solving the problem, according to a congressional official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations.
Kautter said that he hoped to have the problem resolved soon but that the agency would not punish people if their returns arrive late because of the glitches.
"If we can't solve it today, we'll figure out a solution," Kautter said. "Taxpayers would not be penalized because of a technical problem the IRS is having."
By the way
Tax filing day was bumped to Tuesday because April 15 landed on a Sunday and because Emancipation Day, observed in Washington, was Monday.
From the IRS, here are a few facts and figures on the filing season through April 6.
• Total returns received: 103.7 million
• Number filed electronically: 95.9 million
• Number filed by tax professionals: 54.3 million
• Number of refunds: 79.1 million
• Average refund: $2,864
• Total amount refunded: $226.5 billion.
Martin writes for the Erie Times-News/McClatchy. Los Angeles Times staff writer Lauren Raab and the Washington Post contributed to this report.