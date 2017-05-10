Tesla starts taking orders for its solar roof

Tesla Inc. will accept orders for its solar glass roofs starting Wednesday afternoon.

Chief Executive Elon Musk teased the announcement on Twitter early Wednesday, saying deployment in the U.S. would begin this year while overseas delivery and installations would start in 2018.

He added that his company’s solar roofs could be purchased for homes nearly anywhere in the world.

Homeowners will need to pay $1,000 to reserve a spot on the order list.

A typical homeowner looking to replace a 3,000-square-foot roof with the solar roof could expect to pay about $21.85 per square foot, or $65,000, Tesla said. That price doesn’t include sales incentives and applies to a roof that is 35% covered with electricity-generating tiles. The roofs are a mix of solar tiles and non-generating tiles.

Musk unveiled the line of high-design, solar power-generating roof tiles last fall in an event at Universal Studios Hollywood.

At the time, Musk said the goal was to “make solar look good.”

“We want you to call your neighbors over and say, ‘Check out this sweet roof,’” he said during the unveiling staged on the old set of ABC’s “Desperate Housewives” series.

Initially, only grey smooth and textured black glass tiles will be available for purchase. Tuscan and French slate options will come in 2018, according to Tesla.

The electricity generated from the solar roof can be used to power a home when combined with Tesla’s Powerwall battery.

Electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc. bought solar panel firm SolarCity last year, making the combined company, now known as Tesla Inc. and based in Palo Alto, a one-stop shop for clean energy.

