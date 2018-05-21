Adobe buys e-commerce firm Magento for $1.7 billion and announces stock buybacks

Adobe has sought to diversify from the digital media products that made it one of the world's largest software companies. The deal is slightly smaller than Adobe's 2009 purchase of Omniture, which made the company a player in digital advertising. The Magento purchase would see Adobe battle cloud-based commerce services Salesforce, Oracle and SAP SE. This part of Adobe's business, known as its Experience Cloud, generates less revenue and grows more slowly than its creative software offerings such as Photoshop.