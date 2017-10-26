Amazon shares soar as earnings beat expectations

Shares of Amazon soared Thursday after the online retailer posted earnings that far surpassed Wall Street expectations.

The Seattle-based company reported net income of $256 million, or 52 cents per share, in the three months ending Sept. 30, well above the 2 cents per share analysts had expected, according to FactSet.

Revenue rose 34% to $43.47 billion, beating the $41.58 billion analysts expected.

Amazon.com Inc. shares, which are already up 30% this year, rose nearly 8% to $1,047.73 in after-hours trading.

The company, which is on the hunt for a second headquarters, also touted the results from its home devices. The results come a day after it announced a service called Amazon Key that will let people get their packages delivered to inside their doors.