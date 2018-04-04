Facebook scans the text and images you send on its Messenger app

Messenger used to be part of Facebook; it was spun off into a separate application in 2014. Facebook's other major chat app, WhatsApp, encrypts both ends of its users' communications, so not even WhatsApp can see it — a fact that has made WhatsApp more secure for users, and more difficult for lawmakers who want information in investigations. Messenger also has an encrypted option, but for it to take effect, users have to turn it on.