Why Silicon Valley doesn't mind rising gas prices

What's bad for the owner of vehicles propelled by internal combustion engines could actually be good for tech, which has bet big on electrification. For Tesla Inc., rising gas prices will be a welcome nugget of good news. The company has positioned itself as a full-service electric company with solar panels, batteries and, of course, all-electric cars. High prices at the pump should drive sales. However, the slowly rising price of oil hasn't been enough to insulate Tesla from questions this week over its Model 3 production and management turnover.