How Uber got in bed with the Saudis — and is not getting out anytime soon

Kalanick was also able to use the investment to expand his own power within Uber. The CEO directed his staff to draft documents that would expand the board, not just including a new seat for the Public Investment Fund, but also three other board seats he would be able to fill. His demands came at a time when Uber was flying high, and its board largely served as a rubber stamp, according to people familiar with the company. No one really considered blocking Kalanick’s power grab, especially since it was tied to a $3.5-billion investment. The board unanimously approved the changes.