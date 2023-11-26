Letters to the Editor: If you buy a Tesla, you’re supporting an antisemitic billionaire

To the editor: The topic of associating with Elon Musk should not just be limited to X, the social media platform he controls, and SpaceX. Those who purchase and drive a Tesla are indirectly supporting him, both socially and financially. (“Elon Musk is an antisemite. What can anyone do about it?” column, Nov. 17)

Hobby Lobby and Chick-fil-A are two establishments that I will not frequent due to their very public stances on LGBTQ+ rights. Tesla, of which Musk is the chief executive, falls into the same category.

Musk’s antisemitic views should be associated with any company he owns or with which he is affiliated.

Dave Gershenson, Van Nuys

Advertisement

..

To the editor: Kudos to columnist Michael Hiltzik for calling out America’s richest antisemite. Recently, on his tottering X platform, Musk heartily agreed with a horrible anti-Jewish screed.

It’s hard to believe that after two straight blown rocket launches, the U.S. can’t “x” out NASA’s multibillion-dollar agreements with someone who obliterates the decency for which America has always been known.

Washington needs to show the world — and the taxpayer — that this country doesn’t knowingly hire haters.

Steve Arvin, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: If I read one more unnecessary “X, the platform formerly known as Twitter,” I think I’ll scream. We all know that already.

I only hope that when someone buys the shards of that company and renames it Twitter to try to rebuild the brand, all news outlets don’t call it “Twitter, the company formerly known as X, which was formerly known as Twitter.”

Advertisement

That would really drive us all nuts.

Paul Stull, Carpinteria