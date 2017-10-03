Wal-Mart, trying to hone its same-day delivery skills, buys New York's Parcel

Wal-Mart is sharpening its same-day delivery skills through the acquisition of a small New York City company.

Wal-Mart said Tuesday that Parcel, with a warehouse in Brooklyn, has learned to deftly navigate densely populated areas and get groceries to customers fast. That last leg is key for all retailers in a transformed landscape where the ability to deliver at speed and with low costs brings tremendous advantages in fending off competitors such as Amazon.com.

The announcement comes just a few days after Wal-Mart Stores Inc. introduced higher-end, online groceries that are aimed at younger urbanites.

Wal-Mart's focus on fast, local delivery shows how priorities have shifted for major retailers as they travel to shoppers' homes, rather than the other way around.

Wal-Mart is not saying how much it paid for Parcel.

CAPTION At least 50 are dead and 200 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. Heartbreakers frontman Tom Petty died Monday at 66. Portraits are emerging of those killed in Las Vegas. L.A. decriminalized sidewalk vending to protect immigrants from deportation. Credits: Getty / KTLA At least 50 are dead and 200 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. Heartbreakers frontman Tom Petty died Monday at 66. Portraits are emerging of those killed in Las Vegas. L.A. decriminalized sidewalk vending to protect immigrants from deportation. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION At least 50 are dead and 200 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. Heartbreakers frontman Tom Petty died Monday at 66. Portraits are emerging of those killed in Las Vegas. L.A. decriminalized sidewalk vending to protect immigrants from deportation. Credits: Getty / KTLA At least 50 are dead and 200 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. Heartbreakers frontman Tom Petty died Monday at 66. Portraits are emerging of those killed in Las Vegas. L.A. decriminalized sidewalk vending to protect immigrants from deportation. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION Legendary musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He at 66. Legendary musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He at 66. CAPTION At least 50 are dead and 200 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hinted Saturday at a diplomatic breakthrough with North Korea. O.J. Simpson was released from a Nevada prison early Sunday. About 90% of California homeowners lack earthquake insurance. Credits: Getty / KTLA At least 50 are dead and 200 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hinted Saturday at a diplomatic breakthrough with North Korea. O.J. Simpson was released from a Nevada prison early Sunday. About 90% of California homeowners lack earthquake insurance. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION At least 58 people were killed and at least 400 others injured after a gunman opened fire at an outdoor country music festival near the Las Vegas Strip — the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. At least 58 people were killed and at least 400 others injured after a gunman opened fire at an outdoor country music festival near the Las Vegas Strip — the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. CAPTION Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo updates reporters and the public on the Las Vegas shooting that has killed more than 50 and injured more than 400. Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo updates reporters and the public on the Las Vegas shooting that has killed more than 50 and injured more than 400.

ALSO

General Motors, with an eye on China, promises at least 20 all-electric vehicles by 2023

Snapchat may have just revealed its latest surprise a day early

A very bad September for Tesla's Model 3 as production falls far short