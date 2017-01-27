Shopping habits are changing, and teen retailers like Wet Seal are among the casualties

Orange County’s Wet Seal Inc. has apparently become the latest retailer to close its doors for good in a spate of mall shop shutdowns.

The teen-oriented retailer filed a notice with the state on Jan. 20 that it was firing 148 employees in Irvine, where it is headquartered, in what it described as a “permanent” closure. In a Jan. 20 letter, vice president and general counsel Michelle Stocke told Irvine employees that Wet Seal would close all locations and lay off its entire staff after the “company was unable to obtain the necessary capital or identify a strategic partner, and was recently informed that it will receive no further financing for its operations,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

Wet Seal first emerged in Newport Beach in 1962 as a California-themed apparel brand, and eventually expanded across the country offering young women a casual, sun-kissed aesthetic. But over the years, it lost its identity, according to retail experts. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection two years ago, leading to 338 store closures and 3,700 layoffs.

Wet Seal did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Versa Capital Management, a private equity firm that acquired the retailer in 2015, declined to comment.

Wet Seal is not the only teen-targeted fashion firm to have suffered in recent years. Once-trendy retailers such as American Apparel and the Limited have struggled in part because of changing buying habits that prioritize steep deals and of-the-moment looks ahead of brand loyalty.

After its second bankruptcy protection filing, American Apparel was sold this month to Canadian firm Gildan Activewear and it began laying off 2,400 workers in Southern California and moving to close all of its stores. The Limited women’s apparel chain is closing 250 stores this month and laying off 4,000 employees.

But their woes came as chains such as H&M and Forever21 have flourished.

Industry experts pinpoint a few factors. Some say that for retail stores to thrive in today’s market, they must cater to a young clientele that has grown increasingly impatient roaming malls and seeks instant gratification.

As mall traffic has decreased in the last decade, some shoppers have turned to the Internet — making online and mobile shopping vital. But when customers do visit stores, they want to go where they can buy an entire outfit in one spot, according to Britt Beemer, chairman and founder of America’s Research Group.

That’s easier on the pocketbook at places like H&M and Forever 21, which carry a wide array of styles at discount prices.

Jane Hali, chief executive at Jane Hali & Associates, an investment research firm, said today’s consumers, particularly young ones, value nothing more than a deal.

“This generation was raised seeing their parents lose their home and they went through the second-biggest recession in the country,” she said.

Peter Lynch, a partner at A&G Realty Partners, says today’s young shoppers are less loyal to brands than previous generations, which is why companies need to communicate their identity clearly.

“Unless you’re able to get an emotional connection with the customers, it’s going to be very hard to compete in apparel in today’s environment,” Lynch said.

