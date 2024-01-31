CVS to close 25 MinuteClinics in Greater Los Angeles area

Retail drugstore chain CVS said it would close 25 MinuteClinics in Southern California.

Retail drugstore chain CVS said it will close 25 of its in-store MinuteClinic locations in the Greater Los Angeles area by Feb. 25.

A CVS spokesperson did not respond to questions about which locations will shut down. The company said in a statement that the decision to close the 25 MinuteClinics was to “help support future growth and design the next evolution of community health destinations.”

After the closures, 11 MinuteClinic locations will remain open in the Greater L.A. area, as well as virtual care options, CVS said.

The MinuteClinic is an in-store healthcare provider that can diagnose and treat common illnesses, administer vaccines and routine lab tests and treat minor injuries.

Advertisement

CVS said it would look to give affected employees other job opportunities within the chain. Employees who do not find a new job within the company will be offered severance.