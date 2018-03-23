Asian shares slump on fears of trade war between U.S. and China

The fear rippled into Asia, where shares tumbled in early trading. By late morning in Japan, the benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 3.5 percent at 20,827.92. South Korea's Kospi tumbled 2.3 percent to 2,438.03. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 3.2 percent to 30,090.32 and the Shanghai Composite in mainland China sank 2.7 percent to 3,169.19. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 skidded 1.9 percent to 5,824.50.