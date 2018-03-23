Asian shares slump on fears of trade war between U.S. and China

Asian stock markets slumped Friday after Beijing responded to the Trump administration's tariff hikes by saying it may order higher import duties on a range of U.S. goods, ratcheting up fears of a trade war.
Stocks plunged Thursday on Wall Street after President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on goods and investment from China. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped more than 700 points as investors feared that trade tensions between the world's largest economies would escalate.
The planned sanctions include tariffs on $48 billion worth of Chinese imports as well as restrictions on Chinese investments. Trump said he was taking those steps in response to theft of American technology.
The Chinese government said it will defend itself, and investors are worried that trade tensions will wreak havoc on the world economy.
On Thursday they fled stocks and bought bonds, which sent bond prices higher and yields lower. With interest rates falling, banks took some of the worst losses. Technology and industrial companies, basic materials makers and health care companies also fell sharply.
The fear rippled into Asia, where shares tumbled in early trading. By late morning in Japan, the benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 3.5 percent at 20,827.92. South Korea's Kospi tumbled 2.3 percent to 2,438.03. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 3.2 percent to 30,090.32 and the Shanghai Composite in mainland China sank 2.7 percent to 3,169.19. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 skidded 1.9 percent to 5,824.50.
In response to Trump's tariff hike on steel and aluminum, China unveiled a list of U.S. goods including pork, apples and steel pipe that it may hit with higher import duties.
The Commerce Ministry in Beijing urged Washington to negotiate a settlement, saying tariffs undermine the global trading system.
"Markets are looking immensely fragile today. Strap in as a tit-for-tat tariff tiff is about to start," Stephen Innes, head of Asian trading at OANDA, said in a commentary.