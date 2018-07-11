Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean eyes a home sale in Westlake Village

AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys fame has offered up his spot in Westlake Village. The asking price is $2.495 million, or about half a million more than the $1.9 million he paid for the Mediterranean-style home three years ago.
Built in 2001, the property spans three-quarters of an acre in a gated community. Through an arched entry, a formal foyer filled with wrought-iron rails opens to the common areas.
First-floor living spaces — which include a large living room with a fireplace, a chandelier-topped dining room and a center-island kitchen — are lined with wood molding. A curved stairway with steps of Spanish tile leads upstairs, where there’s an indoor-outdoor bonus room with pocketing doors and a stone fireplace.
The second story also holds the master suite, one of five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in the 5,330-square-foot interior. It boasts a step-up tub and sitting room.
The backyard, a grassy space populated with palms, is taken in from an upper balcony. In addition to a pool and spa, the grounds contain a fountain, a covered patio and a deck that draws mountain views.
Britt Elizondo and Damon Skelton of Compass hold the listing, according to the MLS.
McLean, 40, co-founded the Backstreet Boys in 1993, and the five-piece boy band went on to find worldwide success in the ’90s and early 2000s. Their hits include “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” “As Long As You Love Me” and “I Want It That Way,” their signature song that earned three Grammy nominations and a spot in the pop music zeitgeist.