Drake wants $88 million for Beverly Crest mega-mansion he bought last year for $75 million

The Tuscan-style home has 10 bedrooms and 22 bathrooms across three stories and 24,000 square feet.

Drake spent longer looking for an L.A. home than living in it. A year after dropping $75 million on a mega-mansion in Beverly Crest, the rapper has put it back on the market with an even bigger price tag: $88 million.

It’s a surprising move for the hip-hop star, who spent over a year scouring the Southern California market in search of the perfect estate. He eventually settled on the home of singer-songwriter Robbie Williams, and the $75 million he spent was more than double the $32.67 million that Williams paid for it in 2015.

If Drake gets his price, it’ll be Southern California’s priciest home sale so far this year and a shot in the arm for L.A.’s lagging luxury real estate market, which has slowed significantly since Measure ULA went into effect in April, bringing a hefty transfer tax to L.A. property sales above $5 million.

Advertisement

Since the compound is found in Beverly Crest — an affluent enclave above Beverly Hills, but technically in the city of L.A. — it’ll be subject to the transfer tax when it sells. At $88 million, the sale would raise $4.84 million for affordable housing and homelessness prevention efforts.

1 / 12 The backyard. (Marc & Tiffany Angeles) 2 / 12 The entry. (Marc & Tiffany Angeles) 3 / 12 The living room. (Marc & Tiffany Angeles) 4 / 12 The dining room. (Marc & Tiffany Angeles) 5 / 12 The kitchen. (Marc & Tiffany Angeles) 6 / 12 The bedroom. (Marc & Tiffany Angeles) 7 / 12 The bathroom. (Marc & Tiffany Angeles) 8 / 12 The wine cellar. (Marc & Tiffany Angeles) 9 / 12 The patio. (Marc & Tiffany Angeles) 10 / 12 The view. (Marc & Tiffany Angeles) 11 / 12 The tennis court. (Marc & Tiffany Angeles) 12 / 12 Aerial view of the estate. (Marc & Tiffany Angeles)

The impressive estate is currently the priciest property up for grabs in the 90210 ZIP Code due to its rare combination of size and scale. The house itself spans more than 24,000 square feet, and the property covers roughly 20 acres — more than double the acreage of any other house currently on the market in the area.

Built in 2001, the Tuscan-style showplace includes 10 bedrooms, 22 bathrooms and a host of amenities including a wine cellar, gym, library, game room, movie theater and 11-car garage. Sweeping staircases and an elevator navigate the three-story floor plan.

Lawns, gardens and a mosaic-tile swimming pool overlook the city out back, and paths descend to a tennis court and orchard.

Branden and Rayni Williams of the Beverly Hills Estates hold the listing with Marc Bretter of Oakwood Realty Corp.