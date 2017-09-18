Tarzana home of legendary jazz artist Al Jarreau is sold

Al Jarreau’s Tarzana home has sold for $1,065,000. The late jazz artist, known as the “Acrobat of Scat” for his vocal improvisations, had been the owner since 2002, when he bought the house for $761,000.

The single-story home, built in 1966, retains a ’60s-70s vibe outside with its mint green double-door entry and flagstone accents.

Inside, the remodeled contemporary interiors of 3,148 square feet include five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The open living room, where the legendary musician would no doubt take five, features wood floors and a mid-room fireplace.

There’s a backyard swimming pool, and plenty of room for waltzing in the garden on the third-acre property. Views take in the surrounding mountains. The two-car garage is attached.

The versatile Jarreau, who died at 76 two days after announcing his retirement from touring earlier this year, won seven Grammys during his five-decade career in the jazz, pop and R&B categories.

Among his uplifting singles were “We’re in This Love Together,” “Roof Garden” and “Mornin’.” He sang the theme song for the 1980s television series “Moonlighting.”

Danny Umana and Philip Salvador of Keller Williams handled the transaction.

