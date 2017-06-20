Manhattan Beach home with Lakers and Kings pedigree lists for $2.9 million

Alexander Frolov, the former left wing for the Kings, has put his home in Manhattan Beach back on the market at $2.895 million.
Frolov isn’t the only athlete connected to the Mediterranean-style spread. The house was originally built for former Lakers forward Slava Medvedenko. Medvedenko sold the property in 2005, and Frolov bought it a year later for $2.299 million, public records show.
Set on a corner lot, the custom two-story has two stone columns that support a covered porch. Inside, the 4,472 square feet of living space features a step-down landing that opens to a living room with vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and a wet bar.
An open-plan kitchen and family room, a formal dining room, five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms are among the other living spaces. A pair of balconies and a fireplace highlight the updated master suite.
Outdoors, concrete decking surrounds the swimming pool and a spa with a waterfall feature. A barbecue island and dining patio complete the South Bay setting.
Michael Grady and Anne Burkin of the Agency hold the listing.
Frolov, 35, was a first-round draft pick of the Kings in 2000 and spent seven seasons with the team from 2002 to 2010. Following a season with the New York Rangers, he returned to his native Russia in 2011, signing a three-year deal with Avangard Omsk of the Kontinental Hockey League.
He last played professionally two years ago.
Twitter: @LATHotProperty
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:
Santa Monica beach cottage lays on the charm indoors and out
'Suicide Squad' star Joel Kinnaman wraps up a home sale in Hollywood Hills West
Hancock Park estate once housed 'Once and Again' star
OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder lists his hip Beverly Hills home for $12.75 million