Mark Wahlberg sells lavish Beverly Park mega-mansion for $55 million

Mark Wahlberg just sold his 30,500-square-foot mega-mansion in Beverly Park for $55 million — the priciest home sale in Southern California this year.

It’s a massive sum but a far cry from the $87.5 million the movie star was asking last year.

Wahlberg, who starred in the 2022 films “Uncharted” and “Father Stu,” was a motivated seller. He moved to Nevada last year, citing a fresh start and better life for his kids, and shelled out $15.6 million for a vacant plot in a luxury community near Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

By closing the L.A. deal in February, he avoids a $3.025-million tax bill under Measure ULA, which kicks in April 1 and would’ve charged a 5.5% transfer tax.

Wahlberg owned the property for more than a decade. Records show he paid $8.25 million for the land in 2009 and brought in mega-mansion master Richard Landry to build the place. Landry, known for designing palatial properties for the ultra-wealthy, finished the French-inspired palace five years later.

1 / 16 Aerial view of the home. (Anthony Barcelo) 2 / 16 The exterior. (Anthony Barcelo) 3 / 16 The entry. (Anthony Barcelo) 4 / 16 The library. (Anthony Barcelo) 5 / 16 The living room. (Anthony Barcelo) 6 / 16 The dining room. (Anthony Barcelo) 7 / 16 The kitchen. (Anthony Barcelo) 8 / 16 The theater. (Anthony Barcelo) 9 / 16 The wine cellar. (Anthony Barcelo) 10 / 16 The gym. (Anthony Barcelo) 11 / 16 The bedroom. (Anthony Barcelo) 12 / 16 The backyard. (Anthony Barcelo) 13 / 16 The six-acre estate. (Anthony Barcelo) 14 / 16 The pool. (Anthony Barcelo) 15 / 16 The basketball court. (Anthony Barcelo) 16 / 16 The golf course. (Anthony Barcelo)

An opulent concoction of European-inspired design and modern amenities, the three-story house has 12 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms and a handful of extravagant spaces, including a grand entry with dual staircases, a two-story library, a movie theater, a wine cellar and a gym.

The 6.2-acre estate has a driving range, skate park, grotto-style swimming pool and five-hole golf course, complete with sand traps. Wahlberg, a native of Massachusetts, added a Boston Celtics-themed basketball court.

Carl Gambino of Compass and Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency held the listing. Ginger Glass, also with Compass, represented the buyer, who remains unclear.

It’s a blockbuster sale, but such prices aren’t unheard of in Beverly Park. Sylvester Stallone sold his home in the community last year to Adele for $58 million, and the founder of California Pizza Kitchen is asking $48.5 million for his place down the street. On the same day that Wahlberg closed his deal, a Beverly Park mansion known as Villa Firenze traded hands for $52 million.

Wahlberg grew to stardom as a member of the hip-hop group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch before transitioning to acting with notable roles in “Boogie Nights,” “Planet of the Apes” and “The Other Guys.” The 51-year-old has received two Oscar nominations: for “The Departed” and “The Fighter.”