California

Mark Wahlberg sells lavish Beverly Park mega-mansion for $55 million

Built in 2014, the European-inspired mansion has 12 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms, a skate park, a movie theater and a grotto.
(Anthony Barcelo)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Mark Wahlberg just sold his 30,500-square-foot mega-mansion in Beverly Park for $55 million — the priciest home sale in Southern California this year.

It’s a massive sum but a far cry from the $87.5 million the movie star was asking last year.

Wahlberg, who starred in the 2022 films “Uncharted” and “Father Stu,” was a motivated seller. He moved to Nevada last year, citing a fresh start and better life for his kids, and shelled out $15.6 million for a vacant plot in a luxury community near Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

By closing the L.A. deal in February, he avoids a $3.025-million tax bill under Measure ULA, which kicks in April 1 and would’ve charged a 5.5% transfer tax.

Wahlberg owned the property for more than a decade. Records show he paid $8.25 million for the land in 2009 and brought in mega-mansion master Richard Landry to build the place. Landry, known for designing palatial properties for the ultra-wealthy, finished the French-inspired palace five years later.

Aerial view of the European-style mansion and grounds surrounded by green hills.
1/16
Aerial view of the home.  (Anthony Barcelo)
The exterior of the European-style mansion, driveway and lawn set against a pink and blue sky.
2/16
The exterior.  (Anthony Barcelo)
The entry with double stairway with railings, plants and furnishings.
3/16
The entry.  (Anthony Barcelo)
The wood-paneled library with shelves of books and seating with windows overlooking greenery.
4/16
The library.  (Anthony Barcelo)
The living room with furnishings, light fixtures, windows and a light-colored rug.
5/16
The living room.  (Anthony Barcelo)
The dining room with a long formal table and chairs, chandelier and windows.
6/16
The dining room.  (Anthony Barcelo)
The kitchen with cupboards, an island and table and chairs.
7/16
The kitchen.  (Anthony Barcelo)
The theater with a large flat screen and movie theater seating.
8/16
The theater.  (Anthony Barcelo)
The wine cellar with seating.
9/16
The wine cellar.  (Anthony Barcelo)
The gym with exercise equipment.
10/16
The gym.  (Anthony Barcelo)
The bedroom with a bed and living room furniture, rugs and windows.
11/16
The bedroom.  (Anthony Barcelo)
The backyard with a view of the mansion and the lawn set against a pink and blue sky.
12/16
The backyard.  (Anthony Barcelo)
An aerial view of the estate with the mansion, basketball court and golf course surrounded by landscaping and hills.
13/16
The six-acre estate.  (Anthony Barcelo)
The pool with the mansion in the background and a blue sky with white clouds.
14/16
The pool.  (Anthony Barcelo)
The basketball court with a hill in the background.
15/16
The basketball court.  (Anthony Barcelo)
The golf course with foliage-covered hills behind it.
16/16
The golf course.  (Anthony Barcelo)

An opulent concoction of European-inspired design and modern amenities, the three-story house has 12 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms and a handful of extravagant spaces, including a grand entry with dual staircases, a two-story library, a movie theater, a wine cellar and a gym.

The 6.2-acre estate has a driving range, skate park, grotto-style swimming pool and five-hole golf course, complete with sand traps. Wahlberg, a native of Massachusetts, added a Boston Celtics-themed basketball court.

Carl Gambino of Compass and Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency held the listing. Ginger Glass, also with Compass, represented the buyer, who remains unclear.

It’s a blockbuster sale, but such prices aren’t unheard of in Beverly Park. Sylvester Stallone sold his home in the community last year to Adele for $58 million, and the founder of California Pizza Kitchen is asking $48.5 million for his place down the street. On the same day that Wahlberg closed his deal, a Beverly Park mansion known as Villa Firenze traded hands for $52 million.

Wahlberg grew to stardom as a member of the hip-hop group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch before transitioning to acting with notable roles in “Boogie Nights,” “Planet of the Apes” and “The Other Guys.” The 51-year-old has received two Oscar nominations: for “The Departed” and “The Fighter.”

CaliforniaReal Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

