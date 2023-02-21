Mark Wahlberg sells lavish Beverly Park mega-mansion for $55 million
Mark Wahlberg just sold his 30,500-square-foot mega-mansion in Beverly Park for $55 million — the priciest home sale in Southern California this year.
It’s a massive sum but a far cry from the $87.5 million the movie star was asking last year.
Wahlberg, who starred in the 2022 films “Uncharted” and “Father Stu,” was a motivated seller. He moved to Nevada last year, citing a fresh start and better life for his kids, and shelled out $15.6 million for a vacant plot in a luxury community near Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
By closing the L.A. deal in February, he avoids a $3.025-million tax bill under Measure ULA, which kicks in April 1 and would’ve charged a 5.5% transfer tax.
Wahlberg owned the property for more than a decade. Records show he paid $8.25 million for the land in 2009 and brought in mega-mansion master Richard Landry to build the place. Landry, known for designing palatial properties for the ultra-wealthy, finished the French-inspired palace five years later.
An opulent concoction of European-inspired design and modern amenities, the three-story house has 12 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms and a handful of extravagant spaces, including a grand entry with dual staircases, a two-story library, a movie theater, a wine cellar and a gym.
The 6.2-acre estate has a driving range, skate park, grotto-style swimming pool and five-hole golf course, complete with sand traps. Wahlberg, a native of Massachusetts, added a Boston Celtics-themed basketball court.
Carl Gambino of Compass and Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency held the listing. Ginger Glass, also with Compass, represented the buyer, who remains unclear.
It’s a blockbuster sale, but such prices aren’t unheard of in Beverly Park. Sylvester Stallone sold his home in the community last year to Adele for $58 million, and the founder of California Pizza Kitchen is asking $48.5 million for his place down the street. On the same day that Wahlberg closed his deal, a Beverly Park mansion known as Villa Firenze traded hands for $52 million.
Wahlberg grew to stardom as a member of the hip-hop group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch before transitioning to acting with notable roles in “Boogie Nights,” “Planet of the Apes” and “The Other Guys.” The 51-year-old has received two Oscar nominations: for “The Departed” and “The Fighter.”
