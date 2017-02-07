Vintage details grace elegant 1920s Colonial in Altadena

A steeply arched portico supported by white columns creates a focal point for this black-shuttered Colonial in Altadena. The charm continues indoors with such details as a pineapple-shaped newel post cap, dentil molding, chair rails and hardwood floors. A covered patio creates a restful spot to enjoy the garden.

Address: 2120 Glenview Terrace, Altadena 91001

Price: $1.765 million

The 1924 Colonial in Altadena has views of the San Gabriel mountains. (Susan Pickering Photography) (Susan Pickering Photography)

Built: 1924

Lot size: 12,315

House size: 2,496 square feet, three bedrooms, three bathrooms

Features: French doors, built-in bookcases, living room fireplace, eat-in kitchen, six-burner stove top with copper hood, claw-foot tub, balcony, swimming pool, lawn, detached garage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 91001 ZIP Code in December was $775,000 based on 35 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 10.7% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agent: Christopher Palmer, Sotheby’s International Realty, (626) 396-6831

