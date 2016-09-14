Cape Dutch-style home of 'Legally Blonde' author is for sale in Montecito

A Montecito estate owned by “Legally Blonde” author Amanda Brown and husband Justin Chang, principal of Los Angeles-based real estate investment firm Colony Capital, is on the market for $18.5 million.

Brown and Chang bought the property four years ago from the estate of another pillar of industry, Jack McGinley, a former vice president of Baxter Healthcare, for $16.8 million. William LaWarre, a Cincinnati ad man turned rancher, is another former owner.

The Cape Dutch-inspired house, designed by architect Ambrose Cramer and built in 1931, sits on more than three acres in Montecito. (Jim Bartsch) (Jim Bartsch)

Designed by architect Ambrose Cramer and built in 1931, the Cape Dutch-style estate sits on more than three acres with a backdrop of the Santa Ynez Mountains and panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean. Elaborately rounded gables, sets of double-hung windows and a whitewashed facade are characteristic of the style popularized in the Western Cape of South Africa during the early 17th century.

Within the 9,771 square feet of living space are a living room topped with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a media/game room, six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Curved and beamed cathedral ceilings lend a light and airy feel to the kitchen and adjoining breakfast room.

Outdoors, manicured grounds originally designed by Lockwood de Forest are filled with rolling lawns, formal landscaping and a large reflecting pool. Elsewhere is a five-car garage.

Riskin Partners of Village Properties and Jeffrey Hyland and Ladd Jackson of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Realty, are the co-listing agents.

