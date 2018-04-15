Advertisement

Netflix exec Ann Mather asks $6.3 million for her sprawling Carmel home

By Jack Flemming
Apr 15, 2018 | 8:00 AM
Netflix executive Ann Mather has set the price of her Mediterranean-style home in Carmel at $6.295 million. (Realtor.com)

Business executive Ann Mather, who serves on the boards of Netflix and Google parent company Alphabet, is ready to cut a high-stakes deal in Carmel. She's listed her sprawling estate in the Santa Lucia Preserve community for $6.295 million.

Built in 2008, the Mediterranean-style home sits on a 20-acre lot. A gated courtyard marks the entrance.

Inside the 6,700-square-foot interior, high ceilings hang over an open floor plan full of clean lines and wood finishes. Living spaces include a great room, chef's kitchen and two dining areas. Oversized windows serve up views of the bay.

The master suite, one of five bedrooms, opens to a private patio. Also on site is a two-bedroom guesthouse.

Lisa Guthrie and Cheryl Heyermann of Santa Lucia Preserve Realty are the listing agents.

Mather, 57, served as Pixar's chief financial officer from 1999 to 2004. A native of the U.K., she serves on the boards of Glu Mobile, Shutterfly, Arista Networks and MGM Holdings in addition to her roles with Netflix and Alphabet.

