Multilevel marketing mogul sells Irvine mansion for $25 million, a new record

Built in 2007 andremodeled since, the Mediterranean-style mansion overlooks the city from its perch in the affluent enclave of Shady Canyon.

A Mediterranean-style mansion in the hills of Irvine just sold for $25 million, making it the priciest property ever sold in the city.

The record-breaking sale redefines the top of the market in Irvine, which until now hasn’t quite reached the dizzying heights of luxury homes closer to the water in Laguna Beach or Newport Coast.

In fact, the home doesn’t even have an ocean view. It’s found in Shady Canyon, a hilly golf course community about five miles from the coast.

Advertisement

If an Irvine home fetches more than $10 million, it’s likely located in Shady Canyon. The master-planned community has attracted celebrities such as baseball stars Albert Pujols and Mark McGwire, and the previous record holder, which sold for $17 million in January, sits a few houses down from the one that just sold.

1 / 11 The living room. (Brandon Beechler) 2 / 11 The dining room. (Brandon Beechler) 3 / 11 The kitchen. (Brandon Beechler) 4 / 11 The bedroom. (Brandon Beechler) 5 / 11 The theater. (Brandon Beechler) 6 / 11 The arched doorways. (Brandon Beechler) 7 / 11 The patio. (Brandon Beechler) 8 / 11 The outdoor lounge. (Brandon Beechler) 9 / 11 The swimming pool. (Brandon Beechler) 10 / 11 The view. (Brandon Beechler) 11 / 11 The back patio. (Brandon Beechler)

The seller is Joni Rogers-Kante, founder of the multilevel marketing skin care company SeneGence. She doubled her money on the sale after buying it from sports radio host Jim Rome for $12.5 million in 2017.

Rogers-Kante gave the place a face lift during her stay and shot for the stars with the original listing, asking $50 million for the property in 2021. With no takers, she trimmed the price to $40 million, then $30 million before finding a buyer, whose identity remains unclear.

Spanning nearly an acre, the estate centers on a 13,000-square-foot mansion built in 2007. In addition to seven bedrooms and 10.5 bathrooms, the house is loaded with coffered ceilings, hand-painted murals and amenities such as a theater, gym, spa, wine room, elevator and six-car garage.

Arched doorways open out back, where an infinity pool overlooks the golf course below.

Ariana Gaffoglio of Official handled both ends of the deal.