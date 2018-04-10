Rancho Mirage contemporary with ties to H&R Block's founder seeks $2 million

Here's a listing that's just in time for tax season. The custom estate of philanthropist Annette Bloch, widow of H&R Block tax preparation co-founder Richard Bloch, has come on the market in Rancho Mirage for $1.975 million.
Set on a cul-de-sac, the golf course estate boasts fairway views from its half-acre grounds in the Mission Hills Country Club community. The home is entered through a private courtyard, opening to grand living spaces boasting high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows.
The 5,355-square-foot floor plan holds a living room with a granite fireplace and a formal dining room. A step-down wet bar sits between the two.
The master suite, one of four bedrooms, opens to a snazzy courtyard dotted with statues and palm trees. At the center, there's a pool and spa.
The Bloch family purchased the home more than two decades ago for about $1.26 million, property records show.
John Nelson and Cat Moe of Nelson-Moe Properties, an affiliate of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, hold the listing.
Twitter: @jflem94