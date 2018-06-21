Skateboarder Anthony Van Engelen hopes to land a buyer in Hancock Park

Pro skateboarder Anthony Van Engelen is ready to part with his Hancock Park digs. The two-story estate is on the market for $2.1 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
With a gabled roof on the outside and heaps of exposed wood on the inside, the home flaunts a Craftsman vibe. A foyer under wood ceilings kicks things off before leading to the living room, where a wall-to-wall stone fireplace captures attention.
Beamed ceilings hang over the kitchen and office. Elsewhere in the floor plan, there’s a chandelier-topped dining room, three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The master bathroom features a checkered floor and a wall of stone.
A second-story balcony faces the front, and out back, a patio sits before a grassy yard.
Arvin Haddadzadeh and Aaron Kirman of Pacific Union International hold the listing.
Van Engelen, 39, went professional in 1999 and picked up a sponsorship from Vans six years later. In 2015, Thrasher Magazine named him Skater of the Year.