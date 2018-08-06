Advertisement

Mammoth Craftsman finds a buyer in Hollywood Hills for $12.1 million

Lauren Beale
By
Aug 06, 2018 | 11:00 AM
The 1913 Craftsman takes in city and ocean views from its hillside perch. (SPF Studios)

Artemesia, known for being one of the largest Arts and Crafts houses in America, has sold in the Hollywood Hills for $12.1 million.

The 1913 Craftsman, which underwent an extensive renovation completed in 2016, measures in at 13,290 square feet of living space. The mahogany-walled entry opens to spacious interiors containing a 2,000-square-foot ballroom, a dining room that can seat 40 and a 1,200-square-foot master suite sitting room.

A solarium, a billiard room, a breakfast room, a den/office and six fireplaces are among other features. There are nine bedrooms and nine bathrooms including the guest/carriage house.

The 1.8 acres of park-like grounds have mature trees, a stream bed, a waterfall, pathways and a swimming pool.

The property previously sold in 1999 for $180,000.

Ernie Carswell and Christopher Pickett of Douglas Elliman of California were the listing agents. Barry Dane of Keller Williams represented the buyer.

