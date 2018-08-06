Mammoth Craftsman finds a buyer in Hollywood Hills for $12.1 million

Artemesia, known for being one of the largest Arts and Crafts houses in America, has sold in the Hollywood Hills for $12.1 million.
The 1913 Craftsman, which underwent an extensive renovation completed in 2016, measures in at 13,290 square feet of living space. The mahogany-walled entry opens to spacious interiors containing a 2,000-square-foot ballroom, a dining room that can seat 40 and a 1,200-square-foot master suite sitting room.
A solarium, a billiard room, a breakfast room, a den/office and six fireplaces are among other features. There are nine bedrooms and nine bathrooms including the guest/carriage house.
The 1.8 acres of park-like grounds have mature trees, a stream bed, a waterfall, pathways and a swimming pool.
The property previously sold in 1999 for $180,000.
Ernie Carswell and Christopher Pickett of Douglas Elliman of California were the listing agents. Barry Dane of Keller Williams represented the buyer.