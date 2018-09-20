Advertisement

Container Yard owner Ash Chan lists hip Echo Park bungalow for sale

Neal J. Leitereg
By
Sep 19, 2018 | 5:40 PM
Container Yard owner Ash Chan lists hip Echo Park bungalow for sale
The Echo Park home of Ash Chan, owner and founder of the Container Yard, has come on the market for $1.38 million. (Patricia Ruben)

Ash Chan, owner and founder of the Arts District creative commune the Container Yard, has listed his bungalow in Echo Park for sale at $1.38 million.

Dating to 1916, the cream-hued house has been updated to reflect modern preferences for open-plan living.

Advertisement

A gated entrance at the front of the leafy yard opens to a walkway leading up to a covered front porch. Inside, light and airy living space includes a skylight-topped living room, a family room, a dining area and a chromed-out kitchen. There are three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an office in 1,661 square feet of space.

French doors open from the back to a large patio space. The single-story house makes the most of its sloping, 7,486-square-foot lot with a trellis-topped dining area, mature trees and a zip line.

Advertisement

The one-car garage is currently used as a gym.

Chan, the son of billionaire investor Gerald Chan, founded the Container Yard five years ago. The cultural space has displayed the works of noted muralists and street artists, while attracting a range of creative events.

He bought the house a year ago for $1.4 million, records show.

Patricia Ruben of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement