Custom-built Avalon retreat records highest sale on Catalina Island since 2013

A modern estate perched on a hillside in Avalon has sold for $4.6 million, making it the most expensive home sold on Santa Catalina Island since 2013.

Built in 2007, the red-hued home is a confluence of contemporary and Balinese style.

Glass and stonework adorn the facade of the three-story house, which has more than 2,000 square feet of deck space overlooking the Catalina Harbor. Custom flourishes continue inside, creating visual interest throughout the 6,800 square feet of living space.

Stone and bamboo flooring run throughout this open-concept home designed to maximize abundant natural light and a premium island location. (Catalina Island Real Estate) (Catalina Island Real Estate)

Bold black beams hang from the vaulted, wood-paneled ceiling in the living and dining rooms. The chef’s kitchen features a pizza oven.

Curved walls of glass let in light, while retractable walls open to the patio space and an infinity-edge swimming pool. Other amenities include a custom wine cellar, exercise room, sauna, private office, exterior spiral staircase and a glass elevator with a skylight.

The property, which last listed for $7.88 million, was scheduled to go up for auction without a reserve in August, according to the listing.

Kelly Brown of Kelly Nelson Brown Real Estate represented both the buyer and seller.

The current record sale price in the area belongs to a nearby estate that sold in 2007 for $7.1 million, records show. More recently, the former Zane Grey estate sold in 2013 for $5.5 million.

