Home-run king Barry Bonds knocks out a $6-million home sale in Hillsborough

Retired baseball slugger Barry Bonds has connected with a buyer in San Mateo County, selling his home in Hillsborough for $6 million.
He bought the property three years ago for the same price, public records show.
Built in 2007, the Mediterranean-style spread includes a two-story entry and vaulted-ceiling living room that opens to a dining room and an adjacent butler’s pantry. An office/den sits off the front entry.
The kitchen is outfitted with a large island, a breakfast area and French doors that open to a large patio. Also within about 5,200 square feet of living space are five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.
Outside, there’s a built-in barbecue and a large fireplace. Mature trees, a patch of lawn and landscaping fill out the half-acre lot. A three-car garage sits off the front of the home.
The property originally hit the market last year for $6.6 million. More recently, it had been listed at $6.2 million.
Stanley Lo of Green Banker Realty was the listing agent, according to the MLS. Pierre Buljan of Coldwell Banker Brokerage represented the buyer.
Bonds, 54, won seven National League MVP awards and made 14 all-star teams in 22 seasons playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants. His 73 home runs in 2001 are the most ever in a single Major League Baseball season, and his career 762 home runs are an MLB record.
The retired outfielder’s No. 25 jersey will be retired by the San Francisco Giants later this month when the team hosts the Pirates.