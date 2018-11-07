In Bel-Air, an unfinished Spanish villa lists for sale at $100 million

On a Bel-Air hillside, a 40,000-square-foot Spanish villa has hit the market with L.A.’s latest nine-figure price tag: $100 million.
It’s a relist with a price hike for the unfinished spec house, which the listing agent Fredrik Eklund said will be completed around March. Developers Ty Cueva of Westside Property Group and Dean Hallo of Hallo Construction shopped it around last year for $75 million.
In renderings, the palatial house offers a markedly different vibe than the ultramodern styles of other mega-listings around the city, such as Nile Niami’s Opus or Bruce Makowsky’s Billionaire. Here, arched doorways, indoor-outdoor loggias and a black terra cotta roof provide a more Mediterranean feel.
“We wanted it to feel like a home, not a business park,” Cuevas said, adding that it blends with the Tuscan and Spanish styles in the neighborhood. “It doesn’t look like the other five or six homes in this price range that are competing against each other.”
The mansion holds eight bedrooms and 21 bathrooms across four stories. With a design palette of wood and Italian stone, the interior features a basketball court/ballroom space, a subterranean garage/gallery, a recording studio, six bars, a massive wine cellar and a tasting room.
Other highlights include a full-service salon, a spa with steam and sauna rooms, a gym, movie theater, private security room and kitchen with a walk-in refrigerator.
There are two Olympic-size pools: a lap pool inside and an infinity-edge pool with a waterfall outside. The grounds span about 1.35 acres.
“The house flows very well. Each floor has a distinct purpose,” Cuevas said. “There’s a floor for living, a floor for partying, a floor for wellness, and the top floor holds all the bedrooms.”
According to Eklund, all the floors, ceilings, millwork and windows are in, and the driveway and pools have been poured.
For Cuevas, early November was the perfect window to list the home. It’s on the market in time for the holidays, so potential buyers visiting L.A. can come check it out, but it’s far enough away from being completed that a buyer can still add their own finishing touches.
“Not everyone shares our taste,” he said.
At 40,000 square feet, the mansion is one of the largest on the market. Makowsky’s Billionaire, listed for $188 million, spans 38,000 square feet. L.A. County’s biggest home — the Manor in Holmby Hills — clocks in at a whopping 56,500 square feet, or 1,500 square feet larger than the White House. It’s up for grabs at $200 million.
Eklund, John Gomes, Cory Charlupski, Julia Spillman and Cory Cummins of Douglas Elliman are the listing agents.
The estate last traded hands five years ago for $1.25 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Then, it held a traditional-style home built in 1960, which has since been razed.