Memphis Grizzlies’ Ben McLemore scores a Tarzana new-build for $2.75 million

Count Ben McLemore among NBA players who will be spending the offseason in L.A. The Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard has bought a newly built home in Tarzana for $2.75 million.
The East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on just over a third of an acre with a horseshoe-shaped driveway and a swimming pool.
The 5,300 square feet of living space are entered through a two-story foyer topped by a huge ball-shaped chandelier. Formal living and dining rooms, each showcasing custom millwork and coffered ceilings, flank the formal entry.
Other features include a center-island kitchen, an office, a home theater and a glass-enclosed wine locker. The multi-part master suite has a private balcony that overlooks the backyard. In all, there are five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.
Outside, the property is set up for entertaining with covered and uncovered patio space, an al fresco dining area and a fire pit. On the side of the house is a basketball hoop.
The property hit the market in January for $2.849 million, records show.
Guy Azar of the Agency was the listing agent. Samuel Orleans of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties represented the buyer.
McLemore, 25, joined the Grizzlies last offseason on a two-year pact and averaged 7.5 points for the team in 56 games. The Kansas alum was a first-team All-Big 12 selection in his one-and-done season with the Jayhawks. He was drafted seventh overall by the Kings in the 2013 NBA Draft.
With the purchase, McLemore joins a plethora of players with offseason homes in the L.A. area, including teammate Chandler Parsons, Hornets center Dwight Howard and Warriors star Kevin Durant. LeBron James, a four-time league MVP, owns two homes on the Westside of Los Angeles.
