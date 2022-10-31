Russell Westbrook drops $37 million on house across the street from LeBron James

Lakers star Russell Westbrook is making moves on and off the court to start the season, dropping $37 million on a mansion in Brentwood. It ranks as Brentwood’s priciest home sale so far this year.

The point guard may have taken a real estate recommendation from LeBron James, who owns the house directly across the street. The teammates probably won’t be carpooling to practice, however; James’ primary residence is over in Beverly Crest, where he paid $36.75 million for a Mediterranean-style compound owned by “The Young and the Restless” co-creator Lee Phillip Bell in 2020.

Westbrook closed the deal off-market through his limited liability company, Gifted 999. He’s currently asking $30 million for his other Brentwood home a few miles away.

The seller is British heiress Petra Ecclestone, the daughter of Formula One billionaire Bernie Ecclestone. She made a hefty profit after buying the residence newly built for $22.7 million in 2019.

Built in 2018, the modern farmhouse sits on half an acre. (Google Earth)

Photos are scarce since the property never officially surfaced for sale, but aerial images show that the modern farmhouse boasts a black-and-white exterior with tall hedges that protect it from the street. Out back, the half-acre estate adds a deck overlooking a swimming pool.

Sam Palmer, David Kramer and Barry Watts of Hilton & Hyland held the listing. Morgan Trent of the Aaron Kirman Group at Compass represented Westbrook.

A native of Long Beach, Westbrook played for Leuzinger High School before a standout college career at UCLA, where he led the Bruins to two Final Four appearances. The 33-year-old was drafted by the Thunder, where he was named NBA MVP in 2017, and spent stints with the Rockets and Wizards before joining the Lakers in 2021.