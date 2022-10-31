Russell Westbrook drops $37 million on house across the street from LeBron James
Lakers star Russell Westbrook is making moves on and off the court to start the season, dropping $37 million on a mansion in Brentwood. It ranks as Brentwood’s priciest home sale so far this year.
The point guard may have taken a real estate recommendation from LeBron James, who owns the house directly across the street. The teammates probably won’t be carpooling to practice, however; James’ primary residence is over in Beverly Crest, where he paid $36.75 million for a Mediterranean-style compound owned by “The Young and the Restless” co-creator Lee Phillip Bell in 2020.
Westbrook closed the deal off-market through his limited liability company, Gifted 999. He’s currently asking $30 million for his other Brentwood home a few miles away.
The seller is British heiress Petra Ecclestone, the daughter of Formula One billionaire Bernie Ecclestone. She made a hefty profit after buying the residence newly built for $22.7 million in 2019.
Photos are scarce since the property never officially surfaced for sale, but aerial images show that the modern farmhouse boasts a black-and-white exterior with tall hedges that protect it from the street. Out back, the half-acre estate adds a deck overlooking a swimming pool.
Sam Palmer, David Kramer and Barry Watts of Hilton & Hyland held the listing. Morgan Trent of the Aaron Kirman Group at Compass represented Westbrook.
A native of Long Beach, Westbrook played for Leuzinger High School before a standout college career at UCLA, where he led the Bruins to two Final Four appearances. The 33-year-old was drafted by the Thunder, where he was named NBA MVP in 2017, and spent stints with the Rockets and Wizards before joining the Lakers in 2021.