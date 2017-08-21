Glendale house underscores the saying 'a man's home is his castle'

Glendale’s “Castle House,” built in 1929 for a silent film actress to evoke a European fortress, is in escrow for sale, listed at $1.449 million. Bertha Richter, however, never actually lived in the Europe-inspired property.

The first occupant was actor-screenwriter John Gilbert of “His Hour” and “The Merry Widow.” The box-office draw and leading man lived there with his third wife, actress Ina Claire.

The 1929 castle-like house in Glendale was first lived in by a silent film star. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Two stone lions stand sentry at the foot of the stairs leading to the turreted home, which sits atop a knoll of close to half an acre in the Glenoaks Canyon area. Details include diamond-shaped leaded-glass windows, ornate fixtures, detailed molding and paneled ceilings.

The 4,611 square feet of living space includes a castle-like foyer with a circular staircase, a wet bar and dual master suites for a total of four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The property previously sold two years ago for $1.125 million.

Roubina Zargarian and Albert Babayan of Johnhart Real Estate are the listing agents.

lauren.beale2@latimes.com

Twitter: @laurenebeale

More Hot Property:

John McVie's Brentwood home proves to be an instant hit

Warriors star Stephen Curry sells Walnut Creek home for $2.94 million

Retired weatherman Johnny Mountain lists his Wallace Neff classic in Pasadena