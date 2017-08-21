Glendale house underscores the saying 'a man's home is his castle'

Glendale’s “Castle House,” built in 1929 for a silent film actress to evoke a European fortress, is in escrow for sale, listed at $1.449 million. Bertha Richter, however, never actually lived in the Europe-inspired property.
The first occupant was actor-screenwriter John Gilbert of “His Hour” and “The Merry Widow.” The box-office draw and leading man lived there with his third wife, actress Ina Claire.
Two stone lions stand sentry at the foot of the stairs leading to the turreted home, which sits atop a knoll of close to half an acre in the Glenoaks Canyon area. Details include diamond-shaped leaded-glass windows, ornate fixtures, detailed molding and paneled ceilings.
The 4,611 square feet of living space includes a castle-like foyer with a circular staircase, a wet bar and dual master suites for a total of four bedrooms and four bathrooms.
The property previously sold two years ago for $1.125 million.
Roubina Zargarian and Albert Babayan of Johnhart Real Estate are the listing agents.
