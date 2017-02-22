Newly built house in Beverly Hills turns on the waterworks

At first glance, this newly built contemporary in Beverly Hills appears to float on the lot. Inside, a great room with 24-foot-tall ceilings and retractable walls of glass open the core of the house to abundant light and water views. Gates and hedges keep the open-plan living space private.

Address: 1418 N. Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Price: $8.5 million

The newly built contemporary in Beverly Hills brings in natural light and views with walls of glass. (Everett Fenton Gidley) (Everett Fenton Gidley)

Built: 2017

Lot size: 19,833 square feet

House size: 6,745 square feet, five bedrooms, six bathrooms

Features: Screening room, family room, den/office, butler’s pantry, marble kitchen island, warming drawers, coffee station, swimming pool, fire pit, barbecue center

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90210 ZIP Code in December was $6.298 million based on 23 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 60.5% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Paul Wylie, (323) 515-9585, and Richard Albert, (323) 929-7653, both with Lamerica Real Estate

To submit a candidate for Home of the Day, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to lauren.beale2@latimes.com.

Follow Lauren Beale on Twitter @laurenebeale.

See more Homes of the Day:

Modern house gets a chic redo in hipster Silver Lake

Concrete block design sets the tone at Palm Springs redo

Midcentury Modern stands tall among Pasadena's architectural homes

La Quinta tennis compound features five homes and unlimited court time