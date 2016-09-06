Beverly House seeks $195 million in the wake of record Playboy Mansion sale

On the heels of the record-setting sale of the Playboy Mansion, another storied Westside is ready to up the ante.

Attorney-businessman Leonard M. Ross has listed his Beverly Hills home back on the market for $195 million — a $30 million uptick in price from when it was last publicly listed for sale nine years ago. Additionally, the mansion-estate can be purchased with a smaller section of the property, which does not include a seven-bedroom guest house, for $175 million.

Known as the Beverly House, the grand estate was built for local banker Milton Getz and later owned by publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst and actress Marion Davies.

Adding another layer of pedigree, the multi-acre property is where Jacqueline and John F. Kennedy honeymooned after exchanging vows in 1953. Scenes from the movies “The Godfather” and “The Bodyguard” were also filmed on the property.

The Gordon Kaufmann-designed estate in Beverly Hills was once home to publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst. (Nick Springett) (Nick Springett)

The H-shaped mansion, designed by Gordon Kaufmann and completed in the 1920s, is entered through a two-story gate house and reached by a long private drive. A motor court and a fountain mark the front entrance.

Inside, the more than 50,000 square feet of interior space evokes the grandeur of Old Hollywood. Among the eye-catching details are carved and arched ceilings, paneled walls, and period furnishings. The living room, which was designed by Davies and Hearst, doubles as a theater, complete with a drop-down screen and projection portals.

Other features of note include a 50-foot entry hall with a loggia, a garden-view bar and a two-story library with hand-carved woodwork. A separate billiard room retains its original herringbone parquet floors and a fireplace moved down from Hearst Castle in San Simeon, Calif.

Upstairs, a central hallway connects bedroom wings for family as well as staff quarters. There are 30 bedrooms and 40 bathrooms in all.

A lighted tennis court, a swimming pool, two ponds, loggias, fountains and formal landscaping fill the grounds. A second swimming pool sits near the guesthouse.

The Beverly House’s fourth owner, Ross has lived in the residence for nearly four decades. During that time he has restored, maintained and expanded the house by about 20,000 square feet to its current footprint; a wet bar salvaged from Hugh Hefner’s now-defunct club Touch resides in one of his additions.

Though it has not been publicly offered for nearly a decade, the Beverly House has, in recent years, been shopped as a whisper listing for as much as $145 million and as little as $115 million. Three years ago it came up for lease at $600,000 a month.

Mauricio Umansky of the Agency holds the listing.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg