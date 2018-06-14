Big Bear compound where fighters Oscar De La Hoya and Tito Ortiz trained lists for sale

A Big Bear compound with ties to boxer Oscar De La Hoya and MMA fighter Tito Ortiz is back in the ring at about $2 million. A year ago the pine tree-dotted property sold for $1.575 million, records show.
The gated compound, built in 1997, was originally designed by De La Hoya, who acquired the land in the late 1990s in separate transactions. After roughly a decade of ownership, the boxing great sold the property to Ortiz for $2.1 million. Ortiz parted with the property in 2015, records show.
Set on 1.15 acres, the compound comprises two log cabin-style homes and a detached four-car garage that was previously used as the fighters’ gym. The structures combine to offer five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and about 7,200 square feet of living space.
Each of the two log cabin homes has a master suite including one with an eight-person Jacuzzi. Other living spaces include vaulted-ceiling great rooms, a den/billiards room and a wet bar. Both structures feature a large chef’s kitchen.
Five expansive decks extend the living space outdoors. Also on the grounds is a three-hole putting green and a stream-fed pond.
Will Wheaton of Will Wheaton Real Estate holds the listing. The exact list price is $1,999,997.